Image copyright @sam_linnett Image caption Marcel Campbell, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene

A man has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in a north London high street.

Marcel Campbell, 30, from Haringey died from his wounds in the incident in Upper Street, Islington, on 21 May.

The Metropolitan Police said Reece Daniel Williams, aged 21, of Islington, was charged with murder on Saturday.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Haringey Magistrates' Court on 28 May. Police have continued to appeal for witnesses.