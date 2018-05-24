Plumstead man charged with murdering eight-week-old baby
24 May 2018
A man has been charged with the murder of an eight-week-old baby boy.
A murder investigation was launched after the baby was admitted to hospital with unexplained injuries on 16 September 2016. He died four days later.
Abdoul Boudabes, 39, of Plumstead, south-east London, will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Friday.
A 35-year-old woman who was previously arrested over the death has been released with no further action.