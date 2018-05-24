Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mohanna Abdhou was also known as Montana

Two men have been cleared of killing a woman who died after a bullet ricocheted off a wall and hit her.

The Old Bailey heard Mohanna Abdhou, 20, known as Montana, was caught in a hail of gunfire from two masked men on bicycles in Kilburn, north-west London, on 26 May 2017.

Mohammed Tawfik, 19, and Kylann Grannum, 21, were both found not guilty of murder and manslaughter.

Kathleen Peddar, 21, was acquitted of two counts of assisting an offender.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also facing a murder charge but was found not guilty and discharged on 2 May.

During the trial the court heard that Miss Abdhou was not believed to have been a specific target of the shooting on the South Kilburn Estate.

Prosecutor Anthony Orchard QC had told jurors the killing followed years of tit-for-tat violence between two rival gangs whose territories were just half a mile apart.

He said: "One bullet ricocheted off a wall and hit Mohanna in the back, severing her pelvic artery. She died at the scene."