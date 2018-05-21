Image copyright @sam_linnett Image caption A man was pronounced dead at the scene after being found with stab wounds in Islington

A man has been found dead following a "horrifying" knife attack on a busy north London street.

Police were called to reports of a man with stab wounds near Islington Town Hall in Upper Street, Islington at about 18:30 BST on Monday.

The unnamed man, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Residents are being prevented from returning home as road closures remain in place.

A murder investigation has been launched. No arrests have been made.

Image copyright SWNS Image caption The unnamed victim, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene

Nearby St Mary's Church will be open for food and shelter overnight for residents unable to return home, police said.

At least a dozen police officers are at the scene, and forensic officers are scanning the road near to where the stabbing took place.

Islington councillor Paul Convery described the attack as "horrifying".

He tweeted: "Shocking incident on Upper Street right now outside Town Hall. Reported that man fatally stabbed."

Witness Gregory Barry said he saw the incident unfold after "two blokes in a van" pulled up on the street.

"It looked like there was an altercation and the fight carried on outside the van," he said.