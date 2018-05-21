Image copyright Met Police Image caption Arunesh Thangarajah died early on Sunday at the junction between Upper Green East and Montrose Gardens in Mitcham

A man stabbed to death in south London has been named.

Arunesh Thangarajah, 28, died after being stabbed between Upper Green East and Montrose Gardens in Mitcham on Sunday.

The Sri Lankan national, of no fixed address, was found with multiple stab wounds at 03:29 BST. He died at the scene.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody in a south London police station.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course, police said.

Image caption Paramedics tried to save the victim but he died at the scene

Mitcham and Morden MP Siobhain McDonagh offered her condolences to the victim's family and said she would attend a police meeting on Monday about the killing.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was in touch with the Metropolitan Police about the investigation.

"They will do everything they can to bring the perpetrator to justice," he added.

There have been more than 60 murders in the capital this year, of which more than half were stabbings.

Earlier this month, an urgent investigation into the recent surge in violent crime in the capital was launched by members of the London Assembly.

On Tuesday, the Met's assistant commissioner said there were signs the spike in violence was "stabilising".