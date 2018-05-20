Image caption The victim died early on Sunday at the junction between Upper Green East and Montrose Gardens in Mitcham

A man has been stabbed to death in south London.

Police were called at about 03:30 BST to the junction between Upper Green East and Montrose Gardens in Mitcham.

Officers found a man, thought to be in his 20s, with multiple stab wounds. Paramedics tried to save him but he died at the scene.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is presently in custody in a south London police station.

Officers are yet to formally identify the victim. Post-mortem tests were due to be held later.

A police cordon remains in place.

Mitcham and Morden MP Siobhain McDonagh offered her condolences to the victim's family and said she would attend a police meeting on Monday about the killing.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was in touch with the Metropolitan Police about the investigation.

"They will do everything they can to bring the perpetrator to justice," he added.

There have been more than 60 murders in the capital this year, of which more than half were stabbings.

Earlier this month, an urgent investigation into the recent surge in violent crime in London was launched by members of the London Assembly.

On Tuesday, the Met's assistant commissioner said there were signs the spike in violence was "stabilising".