A man has appeared in court charged in connection with fraud relating to the Grenfell Tower fire.

Muhammad Gamoota, 31, fraudulently said he lived in the block with his father to claim money from a victims' fund, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard.

He is charged with two counts of fraud by false representation and has been remanded in custody.

Mr Gamoota, a business student from Westminster, will next appear at Southwark Crown Court in May.

Some 71 people died in the west London tower block fire on 14 June last year.