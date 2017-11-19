Image caption Cathy Burke was found stabbed to death in her house in Muswell Hill

A woman who was stabbed to death in her north London home has been named locally as Cathy Burke.

Police found her body in a house on Hill Road, Muswell Hill, on Thursday evening after concerns were raised about her wellbeing.

Neighbours have paid tribute to the mother-of-one, who was aged in her 50s, calling her "such a lovely person."

The victim's next of kin have been informed, said police. Formal identification has yet to take place.

No arrests have been made over the murder and detectives said they were are keeping an open mind about the motive.

Image copyright PA Image caption James McDermott said Hill Road was "one of the quietest streets"

Neighbour James McDermott said Ms Burke, who had lived alone since her son went to university, was "a real character" and "so funny".

He described the street as "one of the quietest you'll get."

"Everybody is in total shock and everyone is a bit nervous as well," he said.

Image caption Neighbours have left flowers outside Ms Burke's home

"I'm devastated. I'm sick to my stomach that she's not here no more," neighbour Fenelle Archer-Wright said.

"She was a really warm person and she's never bothered anybody," she said.

Image caption Forensic investigators are carrying out work at the house

Adrienne Graney said she couldn't "believe this could happen around here... we're all shocked".

She said Ms Burke had lived in the street for 14 years and would be "so sadly missed".

Floral tributes have been set in a hedge outside Ms Burke's house.