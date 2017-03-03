Image copyright Met Police Image caption Terry Perkins (left) and Danny Jones are serving sentences for their roles in the Hatton Garden heist

The trial of a Hatton Garden burglar, over accusations he took part in a £1m raid five years earlier, has collapsed.

Terry Perkins, 68, is charged with breaking into Chatila jewellers in old Bond Street, Mayfair, in 2010.

Jurors at Southwark Crown Court were told he and Daniel Jones, 59, posed as workmen during the raid, which bore similarities to the 2015 heist.

On Friday, Judge Joanna Korner QC discharged the jury. A retrial is due to take place in December.

Perkins denies burglary, while Jones pleaded guilty to the Chatila burglary at an earlier hearing.

Image copyright PA Image caption Valuables worth an estimated £1m were stolen from Chatila jeweller's in August 2010

The pair, both from Enfield, are already serving sentences for conspiring to commit burglary in the Hatton Garden raid - believed to be the biggest heist in English legal history.

A third man, Charles Matthews, 54, of Virginia Water in Surrey, is accused of handling stolen goods from the Chatila burglary, which he has denied.