Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jairo Medina was attacked in Hyde Park in August 2016

Jurors in the case of an illegal immigrant accused of murdering a carer in Hyde Park have failed to reach a verdict.

Hani Khalaf, of no fixed abode, denied beating Jairo Medina, 62, to death on 11 August 2016.

Mr Medina's body was discovered by a groundsman early the following day.

Khalaf, 22, denied the killing and said he had returned from buying pastries to find Mr Medina dead. Khalaf is due to be retried on 24 July.

He was bailed for shoplifting in the hours before the attack on Mr Medina.