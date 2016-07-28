Image copyright @issavoice/PA Wire Image caption Police in riot gear were deployed to the park in west London as violence erupted on the hottest day of the year

A man has been charged after two people were stabbed in London's Hyde Park during a night of widespread disorder.

Josh Clemence, 18, of Foxglove Street, East Acton has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Both male victims were taken to hospital and later discharged after being stabbed on Tuesday 19 July following a mass water fight.

Mr Clemence will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

He is further charged with possession of a knife, possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and two counts of handling stolen goods.