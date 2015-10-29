Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police arrested Shao Jiang near Mansion House in central London

Three protesters who police were accused of manhandling during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit have been released from bail.

They include Tiananmen Square survivor Shao Jiang, 47, Sonam Choden, 30, and Jamphel Lhamo, 33.

The three were released on Wednesday without charge and Scotland Yard said they would face "no further action".

They were bailed for alleged breach of the peace and suspicion of conspiracy to commit threatening behaviour.

Image caption Dr Shao pictured at protests in central London on 20 October

Natalie Smith, a campaigner for Amnesty, said: "They shouldn't have been arrested in the first place."

She accused the Met of "harassing protesters" instead of showing them "how we value the right to peaceful protest".

The Met rejected previous accusations of "heavy-handedness", saying last week: "To suggest we were doing anything but the regular police work associated with public order and ceremonial events is wrong."

They said arrests had been made on the basis of information available to them at the time.

The incident was also raised in Parliament on Monday by Labour MP Fabian Hamilton, who expressed "deep concern" at the way the protesters had been treated.

Policing Minister Mike Penning said: "Careful plans were put in place to ensure the safety and security of the visit," and that the individual arrests were an operational matter for police.

Image copyright Shao Jiang Image caption Dr Shao posted this picture of his bail conditions on Twitter

After he was bailed, Dr Shao posted a photo of his bail conditions on Twitter which showed he was banned from approaching Chequers, Heathrow Airport and President Xi himself.

He is considering taking action against the police, according to Amnesty International.

The Met said it would not comment unless an official complaint was made.