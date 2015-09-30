Image copyright Alex Lomax Image caption Alex Lomax, 23, went to view the flatshare in Clapham in south west London

An under-stairs cupboard has been put up for rent in London for £500 a month plus bills.

Alex Lomax, 23, went to view the flatshare in Clapham, south-west London, which was described as "furnished" in an online listing.

Ms Lomax, who posted images on Twitter of the "bed under the stairs", said: "I was obviously shocked but was all-too-polite, I think."

The BBC has contacted the landlord for comment.

Image copyright Alex Lomax Image caption Alex Lomax referenced Harry Potter who lived under the stairs in Privet Drive

Ms Lomax, who travelled from Nottingham to view the property, said: "There was a landlord and I was shown the kitchen and the under-stairs cupboard - he seemed deadly serious, which is the worrying part.

"He said, 'You would be sharing with three others people', and I just wanted to get out of there, so I made my excuses and left.

"I wish I'd been more angry because it's clearly ridiculous and I'm annoyed at myself for basically just making my excuses."

The listing on the london2let.com website advertises for a "friendly, open-minded and outgoing person" to join the house share.

It adds: "We're a good bunch and like to chill out a lot together - not really looking for somebody that just wants to stay in their room. Room comes with a bed."

Ms Lomax said the man who showed her the room "didn't apologise" for its condition, and told her "it was the last room to rent in the place".

Matt Hutchinson, director of flat and houseshare website SpareRoom.co.uk, said the advert was a sign of the pressure on London's housing market.

"Average room rents in Clapham Junction are now £784 per month, so you can see why someone would be tempted by a £500 bargain, but this ad certainly isn't offering a room," he said.

"We've seen mattresses in kitchens, mattresses in sheds, in living rooms, and now we're seeing mattresses under the stairs. I dread to think what's next."