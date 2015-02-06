Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Under the scheme heavy good vehicles would be need to be fitted with side guards and additional mirrors

Large lorries without safety equipment are to be "effectively banned" from London's roads to protect cyclists.

From 1 September any vehicle weighing more than 3.5 tonnes will need to have side guards and extra mirrors.

All roads in Greater London apart from motorways will be covered by the ban. There will be a maximum fine of £1,000 for breaching it.

It will be enforced by the police, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency and a joint TfL and DfT-funded taskforce.

The ban comes after last year's Safer Lorry Scheme public consultation.

'Not welcome'

Provisional figures show that in 2014 there were 13 cycling fatalities, five of which involved HGVs. Nine of 14 cyclist deaths in London in 2013 involved heavy good vehicles

Mayor of London Boris Johnson said: "We know that a large number of cyclist deaths and serious injuries involve a relatively small number of trucks and lorries that are not fitted with basic safety equipment.

"Such vehicles are not welcome in the capital and the Safer Lorry Scheme will see them effectively banned from our streets.

"The lives of thousands of cyclists and pedestrians will be much safer as a result and I urge all operators of HGVs to get on board and make it a success."

The vehicles will need side guards to protect cyclists from being dragged under the wheels, along with Class V and Class VI mirrors giving the driver a better view of cyclists and pedestrians around their lorry.

The installation of about 600 road signs, the training of police officers and information campaigns with drivers and hauliers have begun ahead of the start of the ban.