Image caption Kensington Church Street has been closed while police investigate

Two men are in hospital with injuries, one of them critical, after a stabbing in Kensington, west London.

Police were called to Kensington Mall near Notting Hill Tube station at about 03:30 GMT.

They found one man in his mid-twenties with knife wounds and another man of the same age in nearby Royston Court.

One is in a serious condition. Parts of Kensington Church Street have been closed for several hours while police carry out investigations.