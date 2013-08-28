Image caption Sabrina Moss died in hospital

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a young mother who was gunned down as she celebrated her birthday in north London.

Nursery teacher Sabrina Moss, 24, died on Saturday after being shot on Kilburn High Road.

The suspect was stopped at St Pancras International station on Tuesday night and is currently at a police station in central London, Scotland Yard said.

A second woman, also 24, was injured in the shooting.

The man was arrested on suspicion of murdering Ms Moss and the attempted murder of the other woman, who remains in hospital.

'Fun-loving girl'

The day after her death, Miss Moss's parents said their daughter was "a perfect mother" to her young son and "made friends wherever she went".

I believe the two women were innocent parties who were caught in the wrong place at the wrong time Det Ch Insp John Sandlin, Metropolitan Police

Andrea and John Moss released a statement through police saying: "Our family has been devastated by this horrific incident that has changed our lives forever.

"Sabrina was a fun-loving girl who made friends wherever she went. She was a lovely daughter and a perfect mother to her young son, whom she adored.

"She cherished working as a nursery teacher and treasured working with the children, who undoubtedly will miss her dearly.

"We urge anyone with any information to contact the police to help catch those responsible."

Scotland Yard believes the two women were innocent bystanders who were caught up in gunfire.

Det Ch Insp John Sandlin said at the weekend: "At this early stage, I believe the two women were innocent parties who were caught in the wrong place at the wrong time."