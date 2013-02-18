Image caption Tamara Ecclestone is Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone's oldest daughter

A former fiance of the socialite and model Tamara Ecclestone tried to blackmail her for £200,000, a court heard.

Derek Rose was in a relationship with the daughter of F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone when she was 17.

He went out with Ms Ecclestone, 28, in 2002 before he legally changed his name from Jonathan Ketterman.

Mr Rose, 33, of Arlington Road, Camden, and Jakir Uddin, of Old Walsall Road, Birmingham, both deny blackmail.

Southwark Crown Court heard Mr Rose and media studies student Uddin, 20, plotted together to blackmail Ms Ecclestone and drafted an email together which they sent to her manager Dana Malmstrom.

The email was sent on 16 November 2011 after Ms Ecclestone had starred in Billion Dollar Girl, a reality television programme exploring her life as a rich youngster.

'Pernicious'

The jury was told Uddin sent the email purporting to be Mr Rose's official representative.

William Boyce QC said: "The defendants were in this together."

The email said Mr Rose had been asked by television shows, radio programmes and a major tabloid to talk about their old relationship.

The email said: "While my client has not spoken about Tamara in 10 years and has let her live her life we have been approached by a major tabloid with a life changing offer of £200,000 to go ahead with the story and disclose all...

"My client has asked me to contact you to explain what he is going through and what the press are intending to do."

The barrister said the email went on with "pernicious" implications about damage to Ms Ecclestone's reputation.

Mr Boyce told the court Mr Rose had made £10,000 from selling his story to the Daily Mail in 2002.

An email he sent to Ms Ecclestone in August that year after they broke up was given to the jury.

Mr Boyce described the content as "extraordinarily offensive".

"You may think he professed to love her. In fact he loathed and despised her."

Ms Ecclestone told the jury that after receiving the email in November 2011 she just wanted Mr Rose "warned" about his behaviour and not necessarily arrested.

The trial continues.