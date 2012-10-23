Image caption Heavy fog affected flights to and from Heathrow on Tuesday morning

Passengers have faced disruption after a number of flights to and from Heathrow and London City airports were cancelled because of fog.

At Heathrow, 62 flights - 27 departures and 35 arrivals - were cancelled from Tuesday morning onwards.

At City, a total of 83 flights were cancelled.

The airports told passengers to contact their airline for up-to-date flight information.

A spokesman for BAA, which operates Heathrow, apologised for the disruption, and said: "Fog and low cloud mean there's reduced visibility for pilots and air traffic controllers at Heathrow.

"Drivers have to leave extra space in these conditions and aircraft are no different, which makes it impossible to maintain Heathrow's normal pattern of a plane landing or taking off every 45 seconds.

"Because Heathrow is full, operating at more than 99% of permitted runway capacity, there are no gaps in the schedule that can be used for delayed flights.

"Unfortunately that makes some cancellations inevitable.

"We're sorry for the disruption caused to our passengers and have teams in the terminals to help anyone who needs to rebook."