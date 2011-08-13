Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The BBC's Danny Savage says a man has appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with robbing an injured student

A man has appeared in court charged with robbing a Malaysian student who had been attacked by rioters in London.

Reece Donovan, 21, of Cross Road, Chadwell Heath, Romford, east London, is accused of robbing Asyraf Haziq in Barking on Monday.

Mr Haziq, 20, who had been in Britain for one month, had his jaw broken in the initial attack and was robbed as he sat on the ground bleeding.

Mr Donovan was remanded in custody at City of Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Punched in face

He is accused of stealing a portable Sony PlayStation and Nokia mobile phone from Mr Haziq.

The court heard Mr Haziq was cycling along Queen's Road in Barking at 19.30 BST when he came across a group of youths.

One of them punched him in the face, breaking his jaw, and his bike was stolen.

Mr Donovan also uses the name Reece Reegan, the court was told.

He was remanded in custody until a hearing at Wood Green Crown Court on 19 August.