Timeline: Daniel Morgan axe murder
A report into the failure of police to find the killers of private investigator Daniel Morgan, killed by an axe to the head 34 years ago, is to be "reviewed" by the home secretary before it is made public.
Mr Morgan was found dead in a pub car park in London in 1987. He was said to have been investigating allegations of police corruption.
Here are the key dates in the case.
10 March 1987
Daniel Morgan's body, with an axe embedded in his head, is found in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham.
Six men are arrested over the murder but police find there was not enough evidence to charge any of them.
An inquest at Southwark Coroner's Court gives a verdict of unlawful killing.
Papers are again submitted to the CPS but no charges brought.
The Met refers the case to the Police Complaints Authority (now the Independent Police Complaints Commission) after allegations against the police by Mr Morgan's family.
The review by Hampshire Constabulary looks at "allegations that police were involved in the murder of Daniel Morgan".
Three people are arrested by the force conducting the investigation.
Two of them are charged with murder and one for perverting the course of justice.
The Director of Public Prosecutions discontinues proceedings.
The IPCC inquiry concludes without any evidence produced to support any allegation of criminal misconduct by Met officers.
A covert investigation, Operation Two Bridges, finds information relevant to the case.
Following the investigation, charges are brought in connection with an unrelated matter.
A review by the Met's Murder Review Group finds new investigative opportunities and recommends the case should be re-investigated.
The Met launches a new covert investigation, Operation Abelard.
Police appeal for witnesses and information on the case in Crimewatch.
Eight people are arrested during this period but all are released on bail.
The Met submits evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for consideration.
The CPS says there is insufficient evidence for a prosecution and all people previously bailed are released.
The case is referred to the Met's Murder Review Group which concludes all lines of inquiry are exhausted.
Another investigation, Operation Abelard Two, begins.
Two men are arrested and bailed.
A third man is arrested and bailed.
James Cook and brothers Glenn and Garry Vian are charged with murder.
Two other men are arrested, of which William John Rees is charged with murder, and the second with perverting the course of justice. The case against the second man was later discharged.
A serving Pc in Southwark is arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and bailed.
The Pc's bail is cancelled and no further action taken against him. His arrest was not in connection with Mr Morgan's murder but in connection with the five other arrests.
He is suspended and due to face a misconduct hearing, but resigns before that.
A seventh man is arrested on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice. He remains on bail.
A woman is arrested and bailed on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
The woman is released with no further action taken.
William John Rees, James Cook, Glenn Vian and Garry Vian are granted conditional bail pending a trial in November 2010.
The judge imposes reporting restrictions on the case.
James Cook is discharged.
William John Rees and Glenn and Garry Vian are formally acquitted.
The police and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) are blamed in a report for the collapse of the trial.
The report, carried out by both the Metropolitan Police and CPS, said three boxes of potential evidence were not disclosed to the defence and that several "supergrass" witnesses were not properly handled.
Home Secretary Theresa May announces that an independent panel will be set up to examine the case.
Rees and the Vian brothers are all awarded six-figure sums in damages after successfully suing the Metropolitan Police for malicious prosecution. A High Court judge rules that Rees and Glenn Vian should each receive £155,000, and Garry Vian should get £104,000.
The panel is due to publish its report, but suffers delays due to the Home Office initially claiming no parliamentary time can be found to make publication possible, and then insisting it wishes to review the document and make redactions as it sees necessary.