A52 crash: Brothers, aged six and eight, die in Lincolnshire collision
- Published
Two brothers, aged six and eight, have died following a car crash on the Lincolnshire coast, police have said.
Officers were called to the A52 between Sandilands and Huttoft at about 15:40 BST on Monday after a collision between a Vauxhall Astra and an Audi A4.
Both boys were rear seat passengers in the Astra, Lincolnshire Police said.
The driver of the Astra, a woman in her 20s, and a third brother, who was also in the rear seat, remained in hospital with serious injuries, the force added.
Supt Lee Pache said: "This is so very sad, and I send my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the two boys who tragically died.
"I'd like to thank the witnesses who have already come forward and appeal to anyone who saw the collision or vehicle before the crash to get in touch."
Earlier police said a rear-seat passenger in the Audi suffered "potentially life-altering and life-threatening" injuries. Both the driver and front-seat passenger were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
Officers said the Astra had been travelling south from Sandilands to Huttoft, with the Audi travelling in the opposite direction.
Mr Pache asked anyone travelling between the two villages around the time of the crash to contact police.
He added: "It is early days in our investigation, and we will piece together what has happened here. It's a very difficult investigation and it will take time to work through the facts."
The boys' family was being supported by officers, the force said. Officers were also in contact with the brothers' school, it added.
