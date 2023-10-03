Decision over Lincoln A15 speed limit cut deferred
A decision over proposals to cut the speed limit on a road near Lincoln have been deferred over concerns the move would be unreasonable.
The change would see the limit drop from 60mph (96km/h) to 40mph (64km/h) on the A15 between Harmston crossroads and Green Man Road, near Waddington.
Councillors said the plans, which one said risked moving traffic elsewhere, had to "make sense" to people.
Council officers will now carry out further investigations.
Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, told a meeting of the authority's planning and regulation committee on Monday he was surprised at the recommendation to reduce the limit.
"I find [it] very surprising for one of the main arterial routes through the county that we are proposing to put it down to 40mph.
"I think most people would feel that 50mph would seem to be a reasonable compromise," he said.
'Out of kilter'
The decision to review the speed limit followed an assessment by the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership.
A report found there were 27 injury accidents over the past five years on the section of road, but anticipated improved road safety with the introduction of the new speed limit, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
However, Councillor Ian Fleetwood, chair of the committee, said a 40mph limit would see motorists take alternative, riskier routes.
Councillor Marianne Overton, representing Navenby, said: "It did feel it was out of kilter.
"If we want things to be consistent, you would put 50 there. If we want them to be enforceable, they have to make sense to local people," she added.
Meanwhile, Councillor Tom Smith told members: "There is not a cat in hell's chance people will do 40mph along that stretch.
"There are issues with the junctions on that stretch. That is what the problem is, not the issue of speed," he added.
Richard Fenwick, the council's head of highways, said any changes to the speed limit would still require a full public consultation.
