Butlins in Skegness evacuated over 'unidentified package' alert
Holidaymakers and workers at Butlins in Skegness have been evacuated following the discovery of an "unidentified package."
Lincolnshire Police said its control room received a call just after 14:00 BST informing them of a package there.
A force spokesperson said people had been evacuated from the Ingoldmells site as a precaution.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service are assisting as is the army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.
