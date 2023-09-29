Lincolnshire detective given written warning over CCTV request
A police officer who failed to disclose a personal connection while obtaining CCTV of an incident involving his wife has been given a written warning.
Det Supt Richard Myszczyszyn claimed he was investigating an allegation of harassment and needed to see the material, despite being off duty.
Mr Myszczyszyn, 43, was accused of misleading a shop manager when requesting to view the CCTV footage.
An independent panel imposed an 18-month written warning.
During a misconduct hearing, Mr Myszczyszyn admitted he was "emotionally driven" when he began looking into an alleged verbal and physical altercation between his wife and her former business partner.
Representing Lincolnshire Police, Ian Mullarkey told the hearing relations between the two women had soured and, on 30 September 2022, Mr Myszczyszyn's wife alleged she had been in a supermarket in Skegness when her business partner "barged past" her.
Mr Mullarkey said Mr Myszczyszyn went to the shop later the same day, while off duty, and told a member of staff he was investigating an allegation of harassment.
He proceeded to make a copy of the CCTV footage on his personal mobile phone.
'Isolated incident'
Despite being off duty, Mr Myszczyszyn argued that presenting his warrant card meant he was acting in an official capacity, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"The crux of the matter is that I made a mistake getting that CCTV," Mr Myszczyszyn told the hearing.
Gerry Boyle, representing Mr Myszczyszyn, described it as "an isolated incident".
Mr Myszczyszyn was found to have breached professional behaviour standards in respect of discreditable conduct, respect and courtesy, orders and instructions.
The chair of the independent panel, David Tyme, found this amounted to misconduct.
Mr Myszczyszyn was cleared of further allegations of unauthorised use of police systems.
