Lincolnshire Coastal Country Park renamed in honour of Queen Elizabeth
- Published
Lincolnshire Coastal Country Park has been renamed in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, the county council said.
Stretching along the coast from Sandilands to Chapel St Leonards, The Queen Elizabeth Memorial Lincolnshire Coastal Country Park incorporates eight nature reserves and numerous beaches.
The name change comes as the county marks Lincolnshire Day.
It said the park was the perfect place "for quiet reflection" on the life of the late Queen.
Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: "Lincolnshire Day provides an opportunity for us to celebrate the culture and heritage of our county.
"What better moment to look back and show our admiration for a monarch who dedicated her life to her country by renaming our largest Country Park in her memory."
He recalled the late monarch's numerous visits to the county during her reign and including those to RAF Cranwell and to the Burghley Horse Trial near Stamford.
His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Toby E.D. Dennis said the county still held "great affection and gratitude" for Queen Elizabeth's lifetime of service.
He said they had worked with the Cabinet Office to officially rename the park.
"Its unspoilt natural beauty provides a perfect place for visitors to take a moment and reflect on their own memories of the late Sovereign," he said.
Colin Davie, executive member for environment at the county council, said: "The natural beauty of the Coastal Country Park provides the perfect place for quiet reflection on the life of the late, great Queen Elizabeth II.
"Further north along the Lincolnshire Coast, we've recently welcomed the creation of the Lincolnshire Coronation Coast National Nature Reserve, which marks the first in the King's Series of national nature reserves, making Lincolnshire's east coast a truly royal coastline."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk