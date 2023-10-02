Lincolnshire: Cancer patients to benefit from new psychological support
Cancer charity Macmillan has launched a new psychological support service for people who might be struggling with their cancer diagnosis in Lincolnshire.
Macmillan said there was only a "very small psychological support service" operating in the county at present.
It will fund a team of four clinical psychologists offering personalised therapy to individuals living with cancer.
The charity said it hopes the service will improve patients' quality of life.
Ruth Willis, partnership manager with Macmillan said being diagnosed with cancer can be a "traumatic experience" with many people experiencing psychological needs on top of their physical treatment.
"Currently there is only a very small psychological support service operating in Lincolnshire, with very long waiting times.
"We've worked closely with Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust to fill this gap and ensure people can access the vital psychological support they need."
'Scary place'
Natalie Leatherland, 35, from Grantham, was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2021 when she was six weeks pregnant.
"Putting myself in that chemo chair week after week, for such a long time, it was a scary place to be," she said.
"I found myself becoming increasingly anxious as the chemo wore me down mentally and physically."
She was referred to clinical psychologist Jennifer Carty.
"Jen came up with tailored strategies that physically allowed me to cope with that situation."
She said it was after her son's birth that her mental health hit "its biggest wall".
"All I could see was more chemo, another surgery and radiotherapy to get through. Everything felt too much. I just needed it all to stop.
"Jen was there for me. She was the anchor in the storm. I always say more people need a Jen in their lives."
Natalie has now nearing the end of treatment.
In addition to improving patients quality of life, Macmillan hopes psychological support could have a positive impact on cancer survival rates and help cut emergency hospital admissions.
The Macmillan Cancer Psychology Service Lincolnshire has been developed in partnership with the East Midlands Cancer Alliance and Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.
Director of operations at Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust Chris Higgins said: "We recognise that people's mental health and wellbeing can be significantly impacted by having a cancer diagnosis and so our aim is to ensure individuals living with cancer, as well as their families and carers, receive the help they need to maximise their quality of life".
