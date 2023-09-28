Man admits string of child sex offences in Lincoln
A man was warned he faces a sentence of "many years" after admitting a string of child sex offences.
Andrew Bonner, 56, pleaded guilty to 15 sexual offences when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday.
They included raping a child aged under 13 and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
All the offences were committed in the Lincoln area, against the same victim. Bonner, of Chatteris in Cambridgeshire, will be sentenced on 9 October.
Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told him: "You have pleaded guilty to what I know you know are extremely serious matters.
"I will remand you into custody. It will be a sentence of many years."
