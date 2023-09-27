Officer accused of lying to obtain CCTV felt 'unable to protect family'
A police officer accused of lying to obtain CCTV footage connected to an incident involving his wife says he lost the ability to protect his family.
Det Supt Richard Myszczyszyn claimed he was investigating an allegation of harassment and needed to see the material, despite being off-duty.
Other claims at a misconduct hearing include using police systems to obtain data without a policing purpose.
The Lincolnshire Police officer, 43, denies the allegations.
During the third day of a misconduct hearing on Wednesday, Mr Myszczyszyn admitted he was "emotionally driven" when he began looking into an alleged verbal and physical altercation between his wife and her former business partner.
Describing the immense stress caused by the situation, Mr Myszczyszyn said: "I didn't know how to deal with it.
"I felt I had lost control of being able to protect my family."
Abuse of power
Representing Lincolnshire Police, Ian Mullarkey told the hearing Mr Myszczyszyn's wife and another woman had opened a clothing business in Drummond Road, Skegness, in 2020.
However, he said the relations between the two women had soured and, on 30 September 2022, Mr Myszczyszyn's wife alleged she had been in a supermarket when her business partner "barged past" her.
Mr Mullarkey said Mr Myszczyszyn went to the shop later that same day, while off duty, and told a member of staff he was investigating an allegation of harassment and proceeded to make a copy of the CCTV footage on his personal mobile phone.
Despite being off-duty, Mr Myszczyszyn argued that presenting his warrant card meant he was acting in an official capacity.
He claimed he intended to submit the footage as part of an evidence package and asked the store manager to copy the footage onto a disk, but technical difficulties forced him to record the necessary segments on his personal mobile phone.
Mr Mullarkey accused Mr Myszczyszyn of abusing his powers, claiming such actions undermined public confidence in the force, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In response, the officer admitted "pushing his powers too far".
Mr Myszczyszyn faces further allegations of unauthorised use of police systems to access the personal data of several individuals in 2021, which he denies.
The hearing, which is taking place at the force's headquarters in Nettleham, continues.
