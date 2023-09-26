Cannabis farm discovered as crews tackle Boston fire
A suspected cannabis farm has been found following a fire at a property in a Lincolnshire market town.
Emergency services were called to the blaze at a property on Witham Street, Boston, early on Monday evening.
Around 100 cannabis plants were located across three floors of the building after the area had been made safe, Lincolnshire Police said.
No arrests have been made and no-one was injured, a spokesperson for the force added.
Det Insp Kara Nicholson said: "We are appealing for anyone with any information to call us in relation to this find.
"Cannabis production is far from being harmless. It is often linked to wider, organised criminality which is why tackling the wider issue of drug supply is one of our key priorities," she added.
