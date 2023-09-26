Man jailed at Lincoln for child sex offences dating back to 1990s
A man has been jailed for six years for historical child sexual offences dating back to 1998.
Richard John Tilley, 52, of no fixed address, was convicted of three counts of indecent assault following a trial at Lincoln Crown Court.
All offences involved the same victim, Lincolnshire Police said.
Tilley was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.
Investigating officer Det Con Caroline Pendell said: "I would like to thank the victim for having the courage to come forward and having the confidence in the police and criminal justice system to bring the offender to justice.
"The victim in this case has remarkable strength and courage."
