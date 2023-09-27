Spalding: Public toilets to get major refurbishment
- Published
Public conveniences in a Lincolnshire town are to get a major refurbishment.
South Holland District Council said work on the Sheep Market facilities in Spalding will begin next month.
It will include three new toilet facilities, a baby changing room and and a Changing Places facility for those who cannot use standard accessible toilets.
The work is expected to be completed in three phases, with the toilets being completed by spring next year.
Henry Bingham, portfolio holder for assets and strategic planning, said: "I am delighted that we can get renovation work in the Sheep Market underway and have them reopened for the public again soon.
"I know there has been a strong need and desire to have the toilets back in use, and I thank residents for their patience whilst we made sure we could provide high-quality secure and accessible facilities for everyone to use."
The Changing Places toilet is one of three which the Council secured £150,000 government funding for across the district.
They are designed for people with limited mobility, or specific disabilities and care needs.
Early work taking place will include drainage surveys, electrical work and remodelling of the internal building to create space for the new facilities.
It will be followed by the internal work to create the new and improved facilities.
The council said there would also be improvements to the pavement and seating around the toilets.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk