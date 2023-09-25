Skegness: Woman's shock at finding elderly stranger in home
- Published
A woman has expressed her shock at finding an elderly stranger asleep in her mother's bed.
Joyce Wright, 83, was in hospital in Boston, Lincolnshire, and was discharged and mistakenly taken by ambulance to another patient's home.
The woman, who did not wish to be named, said: "We did see the funny side - it's a bit like a Carry On film!"
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust and East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) have launched an investigation.
Mrs Wright was taken to Pilgrim Hospital after a fall, but was incorrectly discharged on Tuesday night.
She was taken by ambulance to another patient's house, in Skegness, where EMAS staff let themselves in using a key safe her family said.
Mrs Wright was then moved into the stranger's bed.
The unnamed woman, who is the daughter of the other patient, told the BBC: "I saw Joyce in the bed, she was fast asleep - it was a complete shock."
"I left her sleeping and made some phone calls and was told the error had already been realised."
Mrs Wright's family previously said she was on strong pain relief and it was dark at the time, so "things were a bit confusing for her".
Her son Andy Wright said he was told his mum had been taken to the property instead of the patient in the room next door.
The woman continued: "Thankfully both Mrs Wright and my mother are both OK, but the outcome of what could have been doesn't bear thinking about."
Mr Wright said: "I'd just like to pass on my thanks for her informing the hospital in the way she did.
"My mum did say the bed was very comfortable!"
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk