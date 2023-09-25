Appeal after girl sexually assaulted on Grantham to Skegness train
- Published
Police investigating a sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl on board a train have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.
British Transport Police said the girl was travelling from Grantham to Skegness when a man approached and asked her inappropriate questions.
She was subsequently sexually assaulted, police said.
Detectives hope to locate the pictured man, who they "believe may have information that could help".
The incident took place at about 15:30 BST on 21 August and anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact British Transport Police or Crimestoppers.
