Roads to be closed as police escort 230-tonne 'abnormal load'
- Published
Drivers have been warned of road closures as police escort a 230-tonne turbine to a Lincolnshire port.
Lincolnshire Police said the slow-moving "abnormal load" would be travelling from Peterborough to Sutton Bridge after 09:30 BST on Monday.
The A15, A47, A16, A151, A17, Bridge Road and West Bank will all be closed temporarily as the convoy passes along the route.
The steam turbine is 36m (118ft) long and more than 5m (16ft) wide.
A transport firm which specialises in heavy lifting is moving the cargo to Port Sutton Bridge before it is shipped to Antwerp, Belgium.
Police said the load was not allowed to travel at peak traffic times or in darkness for safety reasons.
The force warned delays were likely and advised motorists to take alternative routes.
