Gainsborough: Boy, 15, arrested as man killed in car crash
A man has died after a car crash in Gainsborough, police said.
A 15-year-old boy and a 38-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after the collision in Riseholme Road just after 02:30 BST on Friday.
Two people were taken to hospital and Lincolnshire Police said on Sunday a man in his 30s had died.
The two suspects have been released on bail as officers investigate the circumstances of the crash.
The force has appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
