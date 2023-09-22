Senior Lincolnshire Police officer accused of gross misconduct
- Published
A senior Lincolnshire Police officer has been accused of gross misconduct, including lying to obtain CCTV footage and pretending to be on duty.
Det Supt Richard Myszczyszyn is said to have "breached the standards of professional behaviour" between July 2020 and April 2022.
Other allegations include using police systems to obtain personal data and lying to a member of the public.
Det Supt Myszczyszyn will attend a misconduct hearing from 25 September.
According to Lincolnshire Police, in September last year it is alleged Det Supt Myszczyszyn went to a supermarket while off duty and told an individual he was investigating an allegation of harassment.
He then failed to mention he was also "personally connected" to the people involved in the alleged incident and asked the individual to give him CCTV footage.
Det Supt Myszczyszyn then allegedly used his personal mobile phone to record extracts of the video, which amounts to "obtaining personal data, other than in accordance with a policing purpose".
The officer's "honesty, integrity, authority, respect and courtesy" have been called into question, according to Lincolnshire Police.
The hearing will take place at the force's headquarters in Nettleham, and is expected to run from 25 to 29 September.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk