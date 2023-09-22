RAF Scampton: Home Office ordered to stop work on asylum centre
The Home Office has been ordered to stop work to convert a former RAF base into an asylum centre over concerns planning conditions have been breached.
The government plans to house up to 2,000 people at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, with the first 50 due to arrive at the site within weeks.
After a site visit, West Lindsey District Council has now served an enforcement notice and a stop notice.
It said it was "clear" that there had been "a breach of planning control".
It said the breach related to its listed buildings and archaeology at the site, which was once the home of 617 Squadron responsible for the Dambusters raids in 1943.
The council, which is the local planning authority, had raised concerns about the work taking place and first issued a temporary stop notice on 8 September.
The Home Office has been approached for comment.
In a statement, the council said the breach of planning control involved changing the use of the site to accommodate asylum seekers and the siting of temporary accommodation to house asylum seekers.
Sally Grindrod-Smith, Director of Planning Regeneration and Communities at West Lindsey District Council, said: "At the site visit last week, officers observed significant works on site that were not considered as part of the Home Office's Environmental Impact Assessment Screening Request.
"This means that the impact of the development has not been properly assessed.
"Additionally, it is clear from the scale of works on site that this development is not limited to a temporary period of 12 months."
