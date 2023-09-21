Arrest after spate of Lincolnshire burglaries and car thefts
- Published
Police have warned residents to be extra vigilant after a series of burglaries and car thefts.
The 16 incidents took place around Tattershall, Sleaford and Alford between 26 August and 15 September.
Lincolnshire Police said a 38-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of burglary by officers investigating the spate of offences.
A force spokesperson said: "You can help reduce the risk by keeping windows and doors secure."
Car keys were targeted in 14 of the burglaries, with eight cars stolen, including two taken from a single address.
Police said on seven occasions the offender broke in through an insecure door or window and in one incident used a child's fishing pole to grab a set of keys.
Det Insp Kara Nicholson said: "Burglary is an invasive and sickening ordeal to experience.
"Then to have your car stolen as well is a further invasion of your private and personal space.
"No one should have to go through this and we are doing all we can to gather evidence and bring those responsible to justice."
The force said man was arrested after a cross border investigation with Humberside Police and a van with cloned plates has also been seized.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.