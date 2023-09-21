Lincolnshire hospital discharges elderly woman to stranger's home
- Published
An elderly woman was discharged from hospital to a stranger's house and left to sleep in their bed, her son said.
Joyce Wright, 83, was in hospital in Boston, Lincolnshire, after a fall when she was mistakenly taken by ambulance to another patient's home.
Her son Andy said the mix-up was "absolutely shocking" and he feared the outcome could have been worse.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust and East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) have launched an investigation.
Mrs Wright was taken to Pilgrim Hospital after suffering a fall, but was incorrectly discharged on Tuesday night.
She was taken by ambulance to another patient's house, in Skegness, where her son said EMAS staff let themselves in using a key safe.
Mrs Wright was then moved into the stranger's bed.
It was not until about 08:00 BST the next morning when the error was discovered by hospital staff during the morning handover, her son said.
"It was dark and my mum was on pain relief, on morphine, so obviously things were a bit confusing for her," Mr Wright said.
"She didn't quite realise [where she was] at that particular time and obviously she was quite drowsy."
He said he was told his mum had been taken to the property instead of the patient in the room next door.
"That bed was somebody else's bed, it's not like a nursing home. It's absolutely shocking to think that this has happened," he said.
Mr Wright said he was "very, very angry" when he found out and believed the outcome could have been much more serious.
But Mrs Wright is now back in hospital and recovering, he said.
"She was in good spirits when I saw her afterwards. She says 'pity it wasn't last week because the sun was shining and I was in Skeggy'.
"She said the bed was comfy as well."
Mr Wright said he did not blame the nursing or ambulance staff but felt the incident was "a result of the pressures that everybody is under".
He has called for a full investigation.
In a joint statement, Michelle Harris, chief operating officer at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, and Joy Weldin, divisional director of non-emergency patient transport services at EMAS, offered their "heartfelt and sincere apologies".
They said: "This incident clearly falls below the standard of care we want to deliver, and a full review is under way to ensure it does not happen again.
"When the review is complete, in line with duty of candour, we will share the findings with the patients and their families."
Caroline Johnson, Conservative MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, said she had written to the hospital trust and ambulance service to call for an "urgent investigation".
"It is particularly concerning that Mrs Wright was wrongly discharged to an unfamiliar setting in another patient's property, and that she was potentially left without the necessary medication for her conditions," she said.
"It poses a broader patient safety question about how the trust is ensuring patients who are unconscious or incapacitated receive the correct treatment.
"Patients should be provided with ID wristbands and these should be routinely checked by staff to ensure that patients receive the appropriate care and treatment."
