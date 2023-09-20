Hare coursing will not be tolerated in Lincolnshire. police warn
Police in Lincolnshire warned hare coursing would "not be tolerated under any circumstances" as they launched their annual crackdown.
Hare coursing - in which dogs are used to chase and kill the animals - was made illegal in 2004.
Operation Galileo will see Lincolnshire Police work with the National Farmers' Union (NFU) to tackle the blood sport.
Supt Lee Pache said hare coursing was "a huge issue" in the region, with "too many people living in fear".
Lincolnshire is one of the regions most frequently targeted by coursers due to its flat, rural areas.
In December last year, Lincolnshire Police said legislation to tackle hare coursing had "significantly reduced" the number of offences in the county.
Under the measures, trespass, or being equipped to trespass, with the intention of using a dog to search for a hare, became a criminal offence.
Rhonda Thompson, NFU county adviser, said the activity puts "people, animals and property at risk".
She said the NFU, working with farmers, the police and the Police and Crime Commissioner, had "campaigned for better protection for years".
She added: "We are pleased Lincolnshire Police is leading the way using new legislation and welcome the efforts made by their Rural Crime Action Team and thank people for providing such important on-the-ground intelligence to help stop this awful crime."
What is hare coursing?
- Coursers will walk along a field to frighten the hare into the open
- The dog catches the hare and kills it by "ragging" it - shaking the animal in its teeth
- The dogs - usually greyhounds, lurchers or salukis - are on a slip lead, threaded so it can be easily released
- The dead hare is usually left in the field or thrown in a ditch
- Since 2005, hare coursing has been illegal throughout the UK. The Hunting Act 2004 makes it an offence to hunt wild mammals with dogs
Source: Lincolnshire Police
