Spalding witness appeal in investigation into woman's death
- Published
Police have appealed for a potential key witness to get in touch to help with their investigation into the death of a woman in Spalding.
The body of Colette Law, 26, was discovered in the grounds of St Mary and St Nicolas Church on 17 July.
Lincolnshire Police said it was taking the "unusual step" of sharing an image of the male witness "as we think he may have information that will help".
Paul Neilson, 30, has been charged with the murder of Ms Law.
A provisional date for his trial has been set for 2024.
Det Insp Adrian Czajkowski, of Lincolnshire Police, said of the image appeal: "I want to be really clear that we are appealing for help to identify the man who we believe is a witness.
"He may have information that will be helpful as we continue to investigate the circumstances around the tragic death of Colette."
