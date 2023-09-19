Woman admits Skegness seafront pub arson
A woman has admitted deliberately starting a fire which caused the evacuation of a pub in Skegness.
The blaze was started in the female toilets of the The Marine Boat House in Lumley Road on 15 October 2021.
At Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday, Kayleigh Ann Johnson, 33, of Market Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, pleaded guilty to a charge of arson.
Johnson had previously pleaded not guilty to a more serious charge of reckless arson.
Phil Howes, prosecuting, said Johnson's plea was acceptable, given the circumstances of the case.
David Outterside, defending Johnson, asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of probation and psychiatric reports.
Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight granted conditional bail and adjourned sentencing until 13 November.
In a Facebook message at the time of the fire, in which no-one was injured, the venue said: "Our customers and staff all had a very lucky escape. But this could have been a lot worse."
