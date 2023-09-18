RAF Scampton asylum camp plans 'wasting public money', says MP
The government is "wasting public money" over plans to house asylum seekers at a former RAF airbase, the local MP has said.
The Home Office intends to house up to 2,000 people at RAF Scampton, with the first 50 due to arrive within weeks.
Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh said he would report the department to the head of the National Audit Office for "misapplying public money".
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the proposals were "value for money".
Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday, Sir Edward said: "One of the justifications for using service accommodation like RAF Scampton was it was supposed to be cheaper.
"We now know the figures: it was more expensive over two years, and over three years the savings are absolutely derisory.
"That is on figures frankly being fiddled by over-capitalising the value of the [airbase] and not basing the figures on surveys."
Referring to Ms Braverman, he said: "Her officials are now ripping out services. The council has issued a stop order on it.
"I give notice that I am going to report the Home Office to the comptroller and auditor general of misapplying public money and wasting public money because using this base will cost more than hotels.
"I want to ask a direct question of the Home Secretary - because this is Crown land, the authority can't enter the land.
"Does she accept she would be acting illegally and she is liable to be sued if her officials disobey the stop order?"
Ms Braverman replied: "I very much appreciate the challenges that this nationwide mission poses for all of us.
"I don't agree with his assessment in his question. We have assessed the proposal at Scampton to be value for money, but ultimately it is not right that we continue to house tens of thousands of migrants in hotels across the country in towns and cities costing the taxpayer £6 million a day."
It comes after a video emerged appearing to show workers at the former airbase driving around the site performing "donut" manoeuvres on or near the runway.
Developers, who agreed a £300m deal with the council to revive the site, described the behaviour as "absolutely disgraceful".
Peter Hewitt, chairman of Scampton Holdings Limited, said the video was "totally symptomatic of the way the Home Office has treated this whole project".
"They tell us on the one hand they're going to look after the heritage, they're going to look after the site and preserve it. Yet look what's happening?
"It's an absolute disgrace and I think this is an insult to the people of Lincolnshire."
The Home Office's plans for the former RAF Scampton site, which was the home of the Second World War Dambusters squadron and later the Red Arrows, is currently under judicial review and is due to be heard over two days starting 31 October.
The department has been approached for a comment.
