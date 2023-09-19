Spalding: Year-long work on Springfield Roundabout due to begin
Work to improve a key roundabout in Lincolnshire is set to begin on Monday.
The major scheme will see several changes to the A16/A151 Springfield Roundabout in Spalding and is expected to take a year to complete.
The roundabout will increase in size, Lincolnshire County Council said, with additional entry and exit lanes created on the A16.
A151 entry and exit lanes will be improved, the council added, with delays expected during the project.
A series of overnight road closures will be required on the A16 and A151 later in the scheme.
Councillor Richard Davies, the council's executive member for highways, said: "Similar to our other 'Levelling Up' projects, this project will help reduce congestion on the A16 and future-proof the roundabout for A16 upgrades down the line.
"We'll be doing everything we can to keep people moving and to ensure access to the nearby businesses is maintained."
