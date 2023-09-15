Boston chip shop owner fined over and filthy conditions
Mouldy meat and flies on food were among the filthy conditions that lead to a fish and chip shop owner being fined and banned.
Boston Borough Council officers found dirty surfaces, equipment, floors, walls and ceilings at Pisces, on Fenside Road in Boston, last year.
Yasin Nabi, 39, was fined £2,972 after he admitted food hygiene offences at the town's magistrates court.
He was also banned from operating a food business.
Nabi ran Pisces Fish and Chips until March. The premises is now under new management.
The authority said environmental health officers found grimy food preparation surfaces and unhygienic conditions, including chicken and kebab meat being stored at "unsafe temperatures" and fridges not working, on three separate occasions between July and October 2022.
Nabi had "not met basic standards of cleanliness and hygiene over the course of several months", the council said.
He pleaded guilty to breaching the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013 Act at a hearing on Monday.
Councillor Callum Butler said: "The public have a right to expect safe food, and we as council work hard to safeguard Boston residents' health and wellbeing.
"This case reinforces the message that we will not hesitate to prosecute food businesses that show a disregard for the safety of their customers - food safety standards are there for a reason.
"The prohibition order should serve as a warning to other food businesses that we will use every means at our disposal to keep our residents safe."
