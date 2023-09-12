Sir Edward Leigh queries plan for asylum camp in PM's constituency
- Published
An MP says the prime minister has "failed to lead" by example after questioning his "promise" to set up an asylum camp at a North Yorkshire army base.
Sir Edward Leigh has opposed plans for a similar centre at RAF Scampton in his Lincolnshire constituency.
On Monday he asked when a facility at Catterick Garrison - in Rishi Sunak's Richmond constituency - would go ahead.
In response the defence minister said that work was "ongoing".
Earlier this year Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said the PM was "showing leadership" on the issue of housing migrants by "bringing forward proposals to provide accommodation at barracks in Catterick Garrison in his constituency".
Sir Edward told the House of Commons: "The Prime Minister said he was going to lead by example and when it came to the military base at Catterick, he was going to ensure that illegal migrants were housed there.
"We now understand that the generals have said that they don't want a bunch of Afghans and Iraqis next to their squaddies, so nothing is happening with regard to illegal migrants being put there.
"Although the MoD is so determined that their soldiers should not be placed near migrants that they are moving them out of RAF Scampton.
"So when are illegal migrants going to be placed in Catterick as promised by the Prime Minister? I want a date and I want it now."
Responding to Sir Edward defence minister James Cartlidge said he had visited Catterick on Friday and had discussed the matter with "senior members of the Armed forces".
"The characterisation he uses is, I have to tell him, not correct.
"These matters are being considered objectively, and carefully, but that work is ongoing."
It is the second time Sir Edward has raised the issue in Parliament, he claimed last week Home Office officials had said the plan to use Catterick "was not happening".
A Home Office spokesperson said in response: "Work is ongoing to bring forward accommodation at Catterick Garrison as part of our wider efforts to relieve pressure on the asylum system."
