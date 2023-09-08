John Sparks: A17 crash victim brought joy to everyone, say family
- Published
The family of an 18-year-old man who was killed when his car collided with an HGV said he "brought joy to everyone he met".
John Sparks was driving a Citroen C4 along the A17 in Lincolnshire when it was involved in a crash with a lorry between Swineshead and Sutterton just before 05:00 BST on Sunday.
The male lorry driver was not seriously injured, Lincolnshire Police said.
Mr Sparks' family said "a piece of us will always be missing".
In a statement his parents said he was "a better son than anyone could have wished for" while his sister said she loved watching him be an uncle to her daughter, and is "heartbroken that they won't get to grow up together".
The family said: "He was one of the nicest people you could meet. It didn't matter what you threw at him, he would always be smiling and joking.
"He was passionate about all he was involved with, taking a massive amount of pride in every aspect of his work both at McDonald's and his college.
"He enjoyed going to the gym with his friends, computing, swimming, and fishing, and he was excited to start his computer science degree at the University of Lincoln this September.
"John brought joy to everyone he met, and now a piece of us will always be missing."
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.