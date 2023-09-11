Lincolnshire village street set for £465k of roadworks
- Published
Roadworks costing almost half a million pounds are due to begin later in a Lincolnshire village.
Work to resurface Mere Road in Bracebridge Heath near Lincoln would give it "many more years of useful uninterrupted life", officials said.
Resurfacing work would take place Monday to Friday between 07:30 and 17:00 BST, with a diversion in place, Lincolnshire County Council said.
The work costing £465,000 is scheduled to be completed by 29 September.
Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire county council, said: "These works are a major scheme for the area which will cost nearly half a million pounds to complete.
"When the new surface is in place it will mean a better ride quality for road users plus it will give the road itself many more years of useful uninterrupted life."
A spokesperson for the council said a 24-hour road closure would be in place for the duration of the works, with motorists diverted via the A15 and .B1178. Ms Cassar added: "We will do everything possible to keep disruption to a minimum. "I would like to take this opportunity to thanks everyone effected by these works for their patience whilst we carry out these works."
