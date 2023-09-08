Lincolnshire garage worker jailed for sex attacks on teenagers
A garage worker who raped and sexually abused teenage girls has been jailed for 12 years.
Graham Partridge, 66, from Boston, Lincolnshire, attacked four victims over a period of more than 25 years when he was between his mid-30s and 60.
Lincoln Crown Court heard how one victim said her childhood had been destroyed by his actions.
After serving his sentence, Partridge will be subject to a four-year extended licence period.
Prosecution barrister Andrew Vout KC, read out a number of victim impact statements to the court.
One said: "I need you to know you made me feel sad, so sad," but added: "I now feel happy the truth has been heard."
Another victim said: "You have no idea how your actions affected me."
Mr Vout said the victim whose bravery led to the police investigation was still unable to make a statement.
Matthew Dance, mitigating, said Partridge had no previous convictions and a number of supportive family members and friends had been present in court.
Mr Dance told the court his client had spent three months in custody since his trial and had already achieved "enhanced prisoner status," taking a number of courses and working full-time in the prison textile department.
Partridge, formerly of Langrick Road, had previously been found guilty of 10 charges following a trial at in May.
The charges included one rape, five indecent assaults, one serious sexual offence, two charges of engaging in a sexual act with a child and one offence of causing or inciting a child to engage in a sexual act.
His sentence also included a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which will last for the rest of his life.
