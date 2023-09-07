'Mass killing' report in Chapel St Leonards was yoga class
A yoga class was interrupted by police after a member of the public saw several people lying on the floor and reported a "mass killing".
Managers at Seascape Cafe in Chapel St Leonards, Lincolnshire, said officers descended on the building on Wednesday night after the alarm was raised.
They sought to reassure residents and thanked police for the prompt response.
Lincolnshire Police confirmed everyone was safe and well, and the call was made with "good intentions".
The Seascape Cafe, based at the North Sea Observatory, said on Facebook: "If anyone heard the mass of police sirens in Chapel St Leonards at 9.30pm last night then please be reassured.
"They were on their way to the Observatory after someone had reported a mass killing in our building, having seen several people laying on the floor... which actually turned out to be the yoga class in meditation.
"Thank you to Lincolnshire Police for their prompt response. I can't imagine for one moment what would have being going through their minds on the way."
'Turned out positive'
The cafe regularly plays host to yoga classes with the Facebook post adding: "We are not part of any mad cult or crazy clubs.
"All in all, this situation turned out positive and we are of course grateful."
Lincolnshire Police confirmed the call was made at 20:56 BST "with good intentions".
A spokesperson said: "A call was made following concerns for the occupants of the North Sea Observatory, at Chapel St Leonards.
"Officers attended, we're happy to report everyone was safe and well."
